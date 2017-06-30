Trump and EU offer starkly different trade visions at G-20

Demonstrators against the G20 Summit stand on stage wearing masks depicting from left : British Prime Minister Theresa May, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Demonstrators against the G20 Summit stand on stage wearing masks depicting from left : British Prime Minister Theresa May, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.