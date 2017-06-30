Trump and EU offer starkly different ...

Trump and EU offer starkly different trade visions at G-20

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Manhattan Mercury

Demonstrators against the G20 Summit stand on stage wearing masks depicting from left : British Prime Minister Theresa May, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Demonstrators against the G20 Summit stand on stage wearing masks depicting from left : British Prime Minister Theresa May, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia could have interfered with US vote: Trump 29 min Pessimist 2
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 8 hr tomin cali 16
News US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio... Jul 3 Jim-ca 9
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... Jul 2 Robert 50
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... Jun 27 Rose_NoHo 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,814 • Total comments across all topics: 282,272,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC