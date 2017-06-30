Trudeau welcomed warmly in Germany on...

Trudeau welcomed warmly in Germany on eve of tense G20 meeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau introduce Coldplay to open the Global Citizen concert at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany Thursday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sunny ways will be tested over the next few days amid tensions both inside and outside the gates of the G20 summit in Germany, where tens of thousands of protesters are already wreaking havoc.

Chicago, IL

