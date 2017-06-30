The Latest: Trump, Merkel to meet one...

The Latest: Trump, Merkel to meet one-on-one in Germany

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet immediately after he arrives in Germany to attend an international summit. The White House says Trump and Merkel are to meet privately Thursday night at a hotel in Hamburg before members of their delegations join the talks.

Chicago, IL

