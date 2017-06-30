The Latest: German minister backs holding G20 in New York
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks to journalists at the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Ministry, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Gabriel and the two talked to journalists about the ongoing diplomatic crisis engulfing Qatar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia could have interfered with US vote: Trump
|58 min
|Jim-ca
|80
|In Warsaw, Trump says Russia, 'others' meddled ...
|4 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|5
|U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr...
|4 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|23
|Hamburg braces for major pre-G20 protest as lea...
|6 hr
|usa to germany ...
|1
|US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio...
|Jul 3
|Jim-ca
|9
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|Jul 2
|Robert
|50
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC