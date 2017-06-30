The Latest: EU official: UN sanctions for migrant smugglers
European Council President Donald Tusk is calling for United Nations sanctions against migrant smugglers illegally taking people from Africa and the Middle East to Europe. Tusk said the sanctions could include asset freezes and travel bans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grins and handshakes as Trump encounters Putin ...
|1 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|3
|Russia could have interfered with US vote: Trump
|4 hr
|Lol
|134
|Brown one-ups Trump with announcement of global...
|5 hr
|Trump is a joke
|1
|In Warsaw, Trump says Russia, 'others' meddled ...
|18 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr...
|Thu
|fingers mcgurke
|23
|Hamburg braces for major pre-G20 protest as lea...
|Thu
|usa to germany ...
|1
|US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio...
|Jul 3
|Jim-ca
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC