Seven stories in the news for today, July 7

Omar Khadr walks out the front door of his lawyer Dennis Edney's home to speak the media in Edmonton, Alberta on Thursday, May 7, 2015. The federal government has paid former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr $10.5 million as part of a deal to settle his long-standing lawsuit over violations of his rights, The Canadian Press has learned.Speaking strictly on condition of anonymity, a source familiar with the situation said the Liberal government wanted to get ahead of an attempt by two Americans to enforce a massive U.S. court award against Khadr in Canadian court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.