Russia lists agenda for Putina s meeting with Trump
Vladimir Putin will demand the return of two diplomatic compounds seized by the United States when he meets with President Trump for the first time in Germany this week, the Kremlin said, as a senior Russian official warned that Moscow's patience on the issue was running out. The Russian president's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said his government had shown "unusual flexibility" by not retaliating in December when then-President Obama confiscated the two compounds in New York state and Maryland and expelled 35 Russian diplomats in punishment for Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election .
