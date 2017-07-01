Polish leader says other nations envy...

Polish leader says other nations envy Trump visit to Warsaw

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Poland's leading politician said Saturday that other European nations are envious that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to visit Warsaw before a summit in Germany with other world leaders. The ruling Law and Justice party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, singled out Britain as being resentful over Trump's brief trip to Poland next week before the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... 6 hr Russel K 29
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... Jun 27 Rose_NoHo 5
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,634 • Total comments across all topics: 282,173,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC