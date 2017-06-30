London fire: May's office rebukes council for ending meeting

British Prime Minister Theresa May , left, and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy arrive for a gathering of European leaders on the upcoming G-20 summit in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2017. less British Prime Minister Theresa May , left, and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy arrive for a gathering of European leaders on the upcoming G-20 summit in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June ... more LONDON - The British prime minister's office rebuked a local government council Friday for shutting down a meeting on the fatal high-rise fire in west London because journalists were present.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.