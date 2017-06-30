Ice Age art, Bauhaus buildings highli...

Ice Age art, Bauhaus buildings highlight German UNESCO hopes

Two sites with cultural treasures separated by more than 40,000 years - caves with art dating to the Ice Age and buildings designed by a Bauhaus master less than 100 years ago - highlight Germany's submissions for the prestigious World Heritage Site designation by the U.N.'s cultural agency, UNESCO. The six caves are in the western state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, where archeologists have discovered flutes made from mammoth ivory along with other ancient instruments and carvings.

