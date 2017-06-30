Germany Vatican Doctrine
German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller is pictures in the cathedral in Mainz, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Pope Francis on Saturday declined to renew the mandate of German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican office that processes and evaluates all cases of priests accused of raping or molesting minors.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|9 hr
|Robert
|51
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o...
|Jun 27
|Rose_NoHo
|5
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Jun 19
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
