Germany Vatican Doctrine

14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller is pictures in the cathedral in Mainz, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Pope Francis on Saturday declined to renew the mandate of German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican office that processes and evaluates all cases of priests accused of raping or molesting minors.

Comments made yesterday: 19,316 • Total comments across all topics: 282,200,255

