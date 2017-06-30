Germany bus crash: 18 people feared d...

Germany bus crash: 18 people feared dead, 30 injured in Bavaria

Eighteen people are feared dead after a bus carrying a group of German senior citizens crashed into a truck on a highway in Bavaria and burst into flames, police said. Thirty people were injured in the accident early on Monday morning , some seriously, while the 18 still considered missing "are believed to have died on the burning bus," police said in a statement.

