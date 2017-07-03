Germany Bus Crash: 18 Feared Dead; 30...

Germany Bus Crash: 18 Feared Dead; 30 Injured

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: News Max

An aerial view shows the place of the accident on the motorway A9 near Muenchberg, Germany, Monday July 3, 2017. In Germany, a bus crash has left 18 people missing and feared dead after the bus carrying a group of German senior citizens crashed into a truck on a highway in Bavaria early Monday and burst into flames, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio... 2 hr Jim-ca 9
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 2 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... 23 hr Robert 50
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... Jun 27 Rose_NoHo 4
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,585 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC