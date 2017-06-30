G-20 summit in Germany to discuss terror, trade, climate
Protestors hold posters on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8. Protestors hold posters on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia could have interfered with US vote: Trump
|14 min
|Michael68
|102
|In Warsaw, Trump says Russia, 'others' meddled ...
|9 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr...
|15 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|23
|Hamburg braces for major pre-G20 protest as lea...
|17 hr
|usa to germany ...
|1
|US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio...
|Jul 3
|Jim-ca
|9
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|Jul 2
|Robert
|50
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
