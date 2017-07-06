Five stories in the news for today, J...

Five stories in the news for today, July 6

After meeting with Queen Elizabeth in Scotland, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads across the North Sea today to Hamburg, Germany to get ready for Friday's opening of the G20 summit. The heads of 20 of the word's largest economies are expected to clash over trade, security and other issues.

