Five stories in the news for today, July 4
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Ireland to begin a week-long European visit which will culminate with a G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany. He will meet in Dublin with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to discuss the Canada-EU trade deal known as CETA, then head to Scotland to meet with the Queen to mark Canada's 150th birthday.
