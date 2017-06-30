EU, Japan have 'agreement in principle' on free trade deal
The European Union and Japan have agreed "in principle" on a free trade deal that will affect an overwhelming majority of commerce between the two economic giants and will be officially endorsed at a summit of their leaders Thursday. EU Council President Donald Tusk and Japanese Prime Minister Abe will meet Thursday and will be able to shake hands on the landmark deal, which took four years of negotiations.
