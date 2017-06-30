EU, Japan have 'agreement in principl...

EU, Japan have 'agreement in principle' on free trade deal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The European Union and Japan have agreed "in principle" on a free trade deal that will affect an overwhelming majority of commerce between the two economic giants and will be officially endorsed at a summit of their leaders Thursday. EU Council President Donald Tusk and Japanese Prime Minister Abe will meet Thursday and will be able to shake hands on the landmark deal, which took four years of negotiations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 1 hr tomin cali 16
News US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio... Jul 3 Jim-ca 9
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... Jul 2 Robert 50
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... Jun 27 Rose_NoHo 4
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,195 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC