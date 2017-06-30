EU announces Japan summit, hoping to ...

EU announces Japan summit, hoping to clinch trade pact

The European Union and Japan will hold a summit on Thursday in hopes of clinching a far-reaching trade deal, EU President Donald Tusk said Tuesday. The EU said in a statement that EU leaders and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe "are expected to announce a political agreement" on the deal in Brussels, hoping to overcome final hurdles blocking a proposed Economic Partnership Agreement.

