EU announces Japan summit, hoping to clinch trade pact
The European Union and Japan will hold a summit on Thursday in hopes of clinching a far-reaching trade deal, EU President Donald Tusk said Tuesday. The EU said in a statement that EU leaders and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe "are expected to announce a political agreement" on the deal in Brussels, hoping to overcome final hurdles blocking a proposed Economic Partnership Agreement.
