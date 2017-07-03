.com | Up to 17 feared dead in German bus accident
Rescue workers stand beside burnt-out coach on the motorway A9 near Muenchberg, southeastern Germany after a bus crashed into a truck and caught fire. Munich - Up to 17 people were feared dead after a tour bus burst into flames following a collision with a trailer truck in southern Germany on Monday, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|12 hr
|Robert
|50
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o...
|Jun 27
|Rose_NoHo
|5
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Jun 19
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC