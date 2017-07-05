Chinese president presents 2 giant pa...

Chinese president presents 2 giant pandas to Berlin zoo

Chinese President Xi Jinping officially presented two giant pandas to Berlin's zoo on Wednesday, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the bamboo-munching newcomers would be "special ambassadors" for the two countries. The pandas, Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, landed in Berlin on June 24 and have been settling in at the zoo since, out of public view.

