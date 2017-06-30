Cheering crowds promised: Trump to vi...

Cheering crowds promised: Trump to visit Poland first

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The White House has stressed Poland's importance as a loyal NATO ally and its potential as an energy partner as reasons for the visit, which he will make Thursday just before attending a Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. But there are several other reasons that make Poland a logical early destination for the new U.S. president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... 12 hr Robert 50
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... Jun 27 Rose_NoHo 5
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,849 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC