Audi engineer charged with directing VW emissions cheating
U.S. authorities have accused a former executive of Volkswagen's Audi luxury brand of giving orders to program diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests. Giovanni Pamio, 60, an Italian citizen, is accused of being a leader in a conspiracy that was part of an embarrassing scandal that has cost VW more than $20 billion in criminal penalties and lawsuit settlements.
