America's trade partners are less aggressive under Trump
America's biggest trade partners have taken far fewer protectionist measures against U.S. business so far this year, possibly because they're worried about retaliation, according to the authors of the Global Trade Alert -- published by the London-based Centre for Economic Policy Research. The report found that other G20 economies inflicted 52 "hits" against U.S. commercial interests in the first half of 2017, 29% fewer than in the same period last year, and a similar decline versus 2015.
