Wales in talks to host the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France
Wales is in talks with the organisers of the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France to host the Grand Dpart of the two Grand Tours as the area continues to host major sporting events. In recent years, Wales has hosted golf's Ryder Cup, matches in the rugby World Cup and the Ashes cricket test matches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|16 hr
|Sp4 Robert Trulove
|1,522
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|May 25
|Evilgelicalling
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC