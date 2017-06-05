VW independent monitor: company is tr...

VW independent monitor: company is trying to change

The independent monitor overseeing Volkswagen's efforts to prevent a repeat of its emissions scandal said Tuesday that his initial impression is that the company is making a serious effort to change its ways. Former U.S. deputy attorney general Larry Thompson must certify the policies and practices Volkswagen is putting in place to ensure compliance with anti-fraud and environmental laws.

Chicago, IL

