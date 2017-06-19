VW agrees to buy back some 'cheat' di...

VW agrees to buy back some 'cheat' diesels in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Volkswagen Group has agreed to buy back some diesel cars in Germany equipped with illicit emissions software after deciding not to appeal a court ruling backing plaintiffs' calls for compensation. First-instance rulings by the regional courts of Arnsberg and Bayreuth have now become legally binding after VW decided to waive an appeal, the plaintiffs' lawyers at Duesseldorf-based law firm Rogert & Ulbrich said by email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jun 6 Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,750 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC