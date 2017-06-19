VW agrees to buy back some 'cheat' diesels in Germany

Volkswagen Group has agreed to buy back some diesel cars in Germany equipped with illicit emissions software after deciding not to appeal a court ruling backing plaintiffs' calls for compensation. First-instance rulings by the regional courts of Arnsberg and Bayreuth have now become legally binding after VW decided to waive an appeal, the plaintiffs' lawyers at Duesseldorf-based law firm Rogert & Ulbrich said by email.

