Vatican, Germany reaffirm Paris climate accord post-US

Pope Francis poses for a photograph with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer, left, on the occasion of their private audience, at the Vatican City, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Pope Francis shares a laugh with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer, left, on the occasion of their private audience, at the Vatican, Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.