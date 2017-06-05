Upstate runners to compete in Corporate Challenge championship Tuesday in Germany
For most of the thousands of runners and walkers in the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge races in Upstate the event is more about company pride than getting a prize. But for nine company teams from Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse the Corporate Challenge in an amateur's chance to compete on a global level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Thu
|lavon affair
|10
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jun 6
|Sp4 Robert Trulove
|1,522
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|May 25
|Evilgelicalling
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC