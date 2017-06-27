UPDATE 1-Schaeuble attacks rivals' "poison" tax plans ahead of election

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble launched a scathing attack on his Social Democrat rivals' tax plans on Tuesday, calling their promises "poison", three months before a parliamentary election. Emphasising that Europe's largest economy was growing strongly and adding jobs, Schaeuble, who has been finance minister since 2009, said September's vote was an opportunity for voters to say who was best placed to continue Germany's sound stewardship.

