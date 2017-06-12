UPDATE 1-Germany criticises U.S. for ...

UPDATE 1-Germany criticises U.S. for unilateral Russia sanctions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is concerned that proposed new U.S. sanctions against Russia could lead to European companies being fined, a government spokesman said on Friday, and the economy minister warned of possible counter-measures. U.S. senators on Wednesday approved sanctions against Russia over alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, including some on certain Russian energy projects.

Chicago, IL

