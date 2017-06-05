Unusual, challenging problems in perf...

Unusual, challenging problems in performing emergency medical procedures during space missions

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Experts at this year's Euroanaesthesia congress in Geneva will discuss the unusual and challenging problem of how to perform emergency medical procedures during space missions. "Space exploration missions to the Moon and Mars are planned in the coming years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade May 30 ardith 1
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... May 25 Evilgelicalling 2
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... May 24 Anonymous 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,549,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC