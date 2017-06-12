Unifier of Germany, Helmut Kohl dead
London, June 16 Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who presided over reunification of his country divided after the Second World War in his longest-ever tenure, died on Friday, the BBC said. He was 87. The colossally-built Kohl, of the Christian Democratic Union, was Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany from 1982 to 1990, and then of reunited Germany till 1998 after the German Democratic Republic merged with it after fall of its communist government.
