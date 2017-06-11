U.S. to Join G-7 Climate Communique S...

U.S. to Join G-7 Climate Communique Showing Splits, Germany Says

The U.S. will join the Group of Seven nations in a communique at the end of a two-day climate meeting in Italy that will show points of disagreement, a top German official said. "There'll be a joint communique that will highlight differences on various points," German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks told reporters Sunday in Bologna.

