U.S. soldiers wounded in apparent sho...

U.S. soldiers wounded in apparent shooting at Afghan base: official

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

At least one Afghan soldier was killed and several American soldiers were wounded in an incident at a base in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, a U.S. military official said. A spokesman for the U.S. military command in Kabul denied earlier comments by an Afghan official that Americans had been killed, but confirmed that an unspecified number of soldiers had been wounded at Camp Shaheen, the headquarters of the Afghan army's 209th Corps in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jun 6 Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade May 30 ardith 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC