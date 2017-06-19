Trump to speak to Poles at site that ...

Trump to speak to Poles at site that honors nation's heroism

9 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

U.S. President Donald Trump has chosen to deliver a speech during his upcoming visit to Poland at the site of a memorial to the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Germans, a Polish official says. Krzysztof Szczerski, an aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda, said late Wednesday that it is an honor for Poles that Trump will give a major speech at Krasinski Square, "a site which symbolizes Polish heroism."

Chicago, IL

