Trump takes second crack at a pivot with apprentice push

President Donald Trump, who became a reality television star with a show called "The Apprentice," will spend a lot of time next week promoting a plan to expand apprenticeships to help companies find more skilled workers to fill jobs, the White House said. It would be the second consecutive week in which the White House will make a push to show Trump is moving ahead on his top domestic priority - jobs - in spite of investigations into whether he had anything to do with possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

