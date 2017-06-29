Trump, Putin to meet at G20 summit in...

Trump, Putin to meet at G20 summit in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

President Trump will meet with Russia President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit next week in Germany, the White House confirmed Thursday. National security adviser H.R. McMaster confirmed that the meeting is one of several Trump has scheduled when he is in Hamburg, Germany, next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... 20 hr Rick Santpornum 1
News Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o... Tue Rose_NoHo 5
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jun 6 Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,691 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC