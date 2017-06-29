Trump, Putin to meet at G20 summit in Germany
President Trump will meet with Russia President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit next week in Germany, the White House confirmed Thursday. National security adviser H.R. McMaster confirmed that the meeting is one of several Trump has scheduled when he is in Hamburg, Germany, next week.
