Trump, Putin and Erdogan behave like autocratic rulers - Germany's Schulz
The European Union must become stronger in response to a weakening of democracy in the United States, Russia and Turkey, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing the "VA Accountability Act" in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst BERLIN: The European Union must become stronger in response to a weakening of democracy in the United States, Russia and Turkey, Martin Schulz, who is also a former president of the European Parliament, said that U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan behaved like "autocratic rulers".
