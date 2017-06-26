Treasury chief says UK wants economy ...

Treasury chief says UK wants economy 'anchored' in Europe

Britain's Treasury chief told a German audience on Tuesday that his country wants to keep its economy "anchored" in the European mainstream as it leaves the European Union. He called for an early deal on transitional arrangements.



