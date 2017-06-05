Trade ties may bind but trust is the ...

Trade ties may bind but trust is the glue to a strong China-Germany relationship

Just last week during the Chinese premier's visit to Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Li Keqiang talked of the importance of the two countries' newly defined relations. But while ties between China and Germany are traditionally based on good economic bonds, several other levels of cooperation have yet to be built.

Chicago, IL

