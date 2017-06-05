This is us: Earliest fossils of our s...

This is us: Earliest fossils of our species found in Morocco

By MALCOLM RITTER AP Science Writer NEW YORK - How long has our species been around? New fossils from Morocco push the evidence back by about 100,000 years. The bones, about 300,000 years old, were unearthed thousands of miles from the previous record-holder, found in fossil-rich eastern Africa.

