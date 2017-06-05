This is us: Earliest fossils of our species found in Morocco
The March 2, 2007 photo provided by the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology shows excavators working on the remaining deposits the Jebel Irhoud site in Morocc... NEW YORK - How long has our species been around? New fossils from Morocco push the evidence back by about 100,000 years. The bones, about 300,000 years old, were unearthed thousands of miles from the previous record-holder, found in fossil-rich eastern Africa.
