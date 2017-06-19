The Latest: Merkel seeks "good agreem...

The Latest: Merkel seeks "good agreement" with UK on Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she hopes for a "good agreement" after Brexit talks in which 27 EU countries will listen carefully to what Britain wants but also defend their own interests. Merkel said Monday: "I think it is premature to speculate on the first day of the negotiations how they will end."

