The Latest: Macron: Kohl was "a visionary and a unifier"
22, 1984 file photo shows then French President Francois Mitterrand and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl standing hand-in-hand as they listen to their respective national anthems during a French-German reconciliation cere... . FILE - The June 10, 1984 file photo shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, second left, standing with, West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, left, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, second right, and Britain's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher a... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Jun 6
|Sp4 Robert Trulove
|1,522
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|Jun 3
|Investigate Hillary
|3
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Jun 2
|Trump is a joke
|71
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|May 30
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC