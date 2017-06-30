The Latest: Lavrov wants 'pragmatism' in Trump-Putin talks

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook on the South Portico at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook on the South Portico at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.