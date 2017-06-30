The Latest: Lavrov wants 'pragmatism' in Trump-Putin talks
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook on the South Portico at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook on the South Portico at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|4 hr
|Leonard
|22
|The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage
|16 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|17 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote o...
|Jun 27
|Rose_NoHo
|5
|Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ...
|Jun 19
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel...
|Jun 12
|DR XXX
|2
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
