Thai king shot in the back with BB guns while cycling in Germany

PROSECUTORS in Germany on Wednesday said two teenagers shot the Thailand king with toy guns as the monarch was riding a bicycle earlier this month. According to the South China Morning Post , Thomas Rauscher, a spokesman for prosecutors in Landshut, Germany, said King Maha Vajiralongkorn was riding a bicycle in Erding, near Munich, on the evening of June 10. The two teenagers - aged 14 and 13 - had reportedly taken aim at the monarch from a garden and also shot at his car with airsoft guns as it moved past them.

