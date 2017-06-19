Teen raises $15K to send Holocaust su...

Teen raises $15K to send Holocaust survivor to Israel

A Southern California teen raised about $15,000 to send an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor to Israel so the man can meet his last living relative and finally receive his bar mitzvah, according to a newspaper report Monday. Drew Principe, 17, said he came up with the idea for a fundraiser after meeting Henry Oster during a school assembly in January.

