State-owned Qatar Airways seeks 10 pc...

State-owned Qatar Airways seeks 10 pct stake in American

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Jan. 15, 2015, file photo, a new Qatar Airways Airbus A350 approaches the gate at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Qatar Airways is attempting to buy a 10 percent stake in American Airlines, triggering U.S. antitrust oversight over deals of such size.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... Jun 19 Imprtnrd 1
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... Jun 12 DR XXX 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Jun 6 Sp4 Robert Trulove 1,522
News Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg... Jun 3 Investigate Hillary 3
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Jun 2 Trump is a joke 71
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin May 31 Lottery Traitors 111
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC