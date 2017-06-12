Revisiting Germany's xenophobic Rosto...

Revisiting Germany's xenophobic Rostock riots of 1992

This summer marks the 25th anniversary of the Rostock riots - the most disturbing resurgence of anti-immigrant violence in Germany since the rise of Nazism. In the quarter of a century since, many foreigners arriving in Germany have experienced the warmest of welcomes - but a few have experienced chilling acts of hatred.

