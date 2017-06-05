Renewed EU-U.S. trade talks should wa...

Renewed EU-U.S. trade talks should wait until after German vote - Merkel

Reuters

The European Union would be best to wait until after a Sept. 24 election in Germany before taking up trade talks with the United States again, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

